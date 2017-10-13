Shelter dog becomes K9 cop for day to promote pet adoption

By Published: Updated:

OMAHA, NE (WFLA/CNN) – Canines working with police officers have become pretty common, but not every department is choosing to work with shelter dogs.

That’s how police in La Vista, Nebraska are doing it.

Mickey, a 6-year-old bull terrier mix got to be on duty for a day.

The new K-9 for a day program is a partnership with the La Vista police department and the Nebraska Humane Society to bring awareness to dog adoptions.

“It seemed like a win-win for both of us, where we could definitely continue our programs with involving our community, but also help the Humane Society find a great home for a great dog,” Cpt. Bryan Waugh told KETV.

Mickey even received his own badge!

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s