Shelter dog becomes K9 cop for day to promote pet adoption

OMAHA, NE (WFLA/CNN) – Canines working with police officers have become pretty common, but not every department is choosing to work with shelter dogs.

That’s how police in La Vista, Nebraska are doing it.

Mickey, a 6-year-old bull terrier mix got to be on duty for a day.

The new K-9 for a day program is a partnership with the La Vista police department and the Nebraska Humane Society to bring awareness to dog adoptions.

“It seemed like a win-win for both of us, where we could definitely continue our programs with involving our community, but also help the Humane Society find a great home for a great dog,” Cpt. Bryan Waugh told KETV.

Mickey even received his own badge!