Southern Ohio quadruple murder suspect reportedly arrested

PEDRO, OH (WCMH/ AP) — WSAZ is reporting the suspect in a quadruple murder in southern Ohio has been arrested.

Warrants had been issued for 23-year-old Arron Lawson for three counts of murder and one count of aggravated murder.

Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies found the bodies of three adults inside a house trailer Wednesday evening. While at the scene, they were told that a 7-year-old boy also lived there and had not been seen.

Authorities issued a missing-child alert and spent hours searching for Devin Holston only to find the child dead inside the same house trailer, his body apparently hidden.

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeffery Lawless says a fourth adult who came upon the crime scene after work was stabbed there and fled to seek help.

