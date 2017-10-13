SONOMA COUNTY, CA (WFLA/AP) – Flames in the northern California have scorched vegetation, ripped through buildings and even hollowed out a tree. Residents have been under siege from wildfires that are nowhere near over.

You can see in the video above what looks like a tree glowing from the inside. Fire somehow torched the tree from the inside out.

It’s not clear what caused the flames to form the “tree-o-lantern”

So far these recent wildfires have scorched nearly 300 square miles of forest.

They’re trying to save or recover what’s left of their homes, find lost loved ones or mourn their dead, with the constant threat of the fires still looming.

The death toll climbed to 31 on Thursday, making it the deadliest week of wildfires in California history. Hundreds more are injured or missing.