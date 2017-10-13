‘Tree-o-lantern’ created in California wildfires

By and Published:

SONOMA COUNTY, CA (WFLA/AP) – Flames in the northern California have scorched vegetation, ripped through buildings and even hollowed out a tree. Residents have been under siege from wildfires that are nowhere near over.

You can see in the video above what looks like a tree glowing from the inside. Fire somehow torched the tree from the inside out.

It’s not clear what caused the flames to form the “tree-o-lantern”

So far these recent wildfires have scorched nearly 300 square miles of forest.

They’re trying to save or recover what’s left of their homes, find lost loved ones or mourn their dead, with the constant threat of the fires still looming.

The death toll climbed to 31 on Thursday, making it the deadliest week of wildfires in California history.  Hundreds more are injured or missing.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s