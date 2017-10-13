Walnut Ridge HS on level 3 lockdown after student found with gun

Walnut Ridge HS. WCMH photo/William Brown

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Walnut Ridge High School is on a level three lockdown as police search for a student or students reportedly in possession of a loaded gun.

WCMH photo/William Brown

City Schools spokesperson Scott Varner said the principal became aware of a student in possession of a weapon during a fire drill. The safety team approached the student, who reportedly ran off. The student was apprehended nearby. Students were already outside, Varner said, and the school was put on lockdown. Officials recovered a gun.

Columbus police officers, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and school personnel are doing a room-to-room search, according to an NBC4 photographer on scene.

Livingston Avenue is shut down from approximately Country Club Road to Noe-Bixby Road.

