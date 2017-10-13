Woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for fentanyl death of 12-year-old

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A woman is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge after a 12-year-old boy died from a fentanyl overdose in July.

According to police, it happened on July 10 on the 4500 block of Lakeside Drive. Police responded to a report of a juvenile who was not breathing.

Kanye D. C. Champelle was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where he later died.

Police initially did not suspect foul play. An autopsy revealed Kanye had fentanyl and acetylfentanyl in his system.

Fentanyl is 50 times more powerful than heroin and is now responsible for the majority of drug overdose deaths in Franklin County.

Homicide detectives determined 60-year-old Sheila M. Hutchins left five juveniles at the home with no supervision. During that time, Kanye was exposed to the drug that caused his death, according to police.

Kanye’s father, Robert Bren Jr. told NBC4 last month that his son was at a sleepover birthday party for one of his cousins.

Hutchins was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s