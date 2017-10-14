1,500 without power in Whitehall area, some traffic lights affected

By Published: Updated:

WHITEHALL (WCMH) — AEP Ohio says about 1,500 customers are without power in the Whitehall area Saturday morning.

According to AEP Ohio’s online outage map, the power went off around 9:40am Saturday morning. AEP Ohio estimates power to be restored around 12:30pm.

The Whitehall Police Department said the outage is affecting traffic lights on Main Street and South Hamilton Road. Drivers should treat the affected lights as four-way stops until the power is restored.

A spokesperson for AEP Ohio said the cause of the outage was animal contact with a line, specifically a squirrel.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

 

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s