1,500 without power in Whitehall area, some traffic lights affected

WHITEHALL (WCMH) — AEP Ohio says about 1,500 customers are without power in the Whitehall area Saturday morning.

According to AEP Ohio’s online outage map, the power went off around 9:40am Saturday morning. AEP Ohio estimates power to be restored around 12:30pm.

The Whitehall Police Department said the outage is affecting traffic lights on Main Street and South Hamilton Road. Drivers should treat the affected lights as four-way stops until the power is restored.

A spokesperson for AEP Ohio said the cause of the outage was animal contact with a line, specifically a squirrel.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.