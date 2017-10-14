Barrett and Buckeyes dominate Nebraska 56-14

By Published: Updated:
LINCOLN, NE - OCTOBER 14: Quarterback J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

LINCOLN, NE (WCMH) — J.T. Barrett threw 5 touchdowns and rushed for 2 as No. 9 Ohio State beat Nebraska on the road, 56-14.

The Buckeyes got out to a quick start and led 35-0 at halftime. Barrett was 27 for 33 and threw for 325 yards.

Stay tuned for stats and reaction from coach Urban Meyer and players.

PHOTOS: Ohio State at Nebraska

