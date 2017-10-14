Bond set for woman charged in 12-year-old’s overdose death

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) —  A woman charged in the death of a 12-year-old boy who overdosed on fentanyl appeared in court on Saturday.

Sheila M. Hutchins, 60, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering children after Kanye D.C. Champelle died at her home after being exposed to fentanyl in July. Hutchins’ bond was set at $50,085.

Homicide detectives determined that Hutchins left five juveniles at the residence with no supervision. Kanye was at the home for a sleepover birthday party for one of his cousins, according to his father Robert Bren Jr.

READ MORE: Columbus 12-year-old’s death at birthday party ruled a fentanyl overdose

Fentanyl is 50 times more powerful than heroin and is now responsible for the majority of drug overdose deaths in Franklin County.

Hutchins’ next court date is set for Oct. 23 at 9am.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s