Bond set for woman charged in 12-year-old’s overdose death

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman charged in the death of a 12-year-old boy who overdosed on fentanyl appeared in court on Saturday.

Sheila M. Hutchins, 60, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering children after Kanye D.C. Champelle died at her home after being exposed to fentanyl in July. Hutchins’ bond was set at $50,085.

Homicide detectives determined that Hutchins left five juveniles at the residence with no supervision. Kanye was at the home for a sleepover birthday party for one of his cousins, according to his father Robert Bren Jr.

Fentanyl is 50 times more powerful than heroin and is now responsible for the majority of drug overdose deaths in Franklin County.

Hutchins’ next court date is set for Oct. 23 at 9am.