Campus police: Virginia State on lockdown after shooting

PETERSBURG, VA (WCMH) — Virginia State Police say campus is on lockdown Saturday night because of a shooting.

The shooting and lockdown came as VSU was wrapping up homecoming weekend, according to WWBT-TV.

The police department is looking for a suspect described as a black male wearing a white jersey with the number 23 on it in blue, WWBT reports.

