Columbus Marathon: Road closures and general information

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Final preparations are underway for the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon.

The marathon and half-marathon begin at 7:30am Sunday at North Bank Park, 311 West Long Street, Columbus (at the intersection of Long and Neil Avenue). The wheelchair division race start is at 7:26am.

This is the 38th year for the marathon. Nationwide Children’s Hospital became the title beneficiary of the race in 2012; since then, more than $6 million has been raised for the hospital.

The marathon is the largest in Ohio and one of the top 20 in the United States, according to its official website. Upwards of 18,000 athletes are expected to participate. Click here for more info from the Columbus Marathon web site.

The following road closures are in effect:

Long St. will be closed between High St. to the East and Hocking St. to the West.

Spring St. will be closed from West St. to the East, and Hocking St. to the West.

Neil Ave. will be closed from Nationwide Blvd. on the North to the combined Start/Finish Line to the South.