Columbus Police officers hoop it up with Linden students

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Students from Linden McKinley teamed up with Columbus police officers to play some basketball and talk about what’s happening around the community on Saturday.

CPD officer Wil James and his fellow officers got to know each student. James has been on the force for more than 11 years

“We hope that we build trust.. we build that sense of comfort and protection, everybody wants to feel like the police are serving and protecting them,” James says.

The cops and kids went through warmups, techniques, and obstacle courses together.

A student, Damond Prater, adds, “Yeah, they have a difficult job because everybody’s looking at them like cops. They get judged too, what’s going on in society, everybody’s watching them. All cops are not bad, they are actually cool people once you actually get to know them and just start talking, they’re cool people. I like them.”

“It’s important that we show that we need to work together to conquer any challenges that may face us. And that’s police and community together,” says James.

The officers tell NBC4’s Elyse Chengery that they plan on going to basketball games and even go into the high school to have lunch with the students to make sure they keep the relationship that they started to build on Saturday.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s