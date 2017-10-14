Columbus Police officers hoop it up with Linden students

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Students from Linden McKinley teamed up with Columbus police officers to play some basketball and talk about what’s happening around the community on Saturday.

CPD officer Wil James and his fellow officers got to know each student. James has been on the force for more than 11 years

“We hope that we build trust.. we build that sense of comfort and protection, everybody wants to feel like the police are serving and protecting them,” James says.

The cops and kids went through warmups, techniques, and obstacle courses together.

A student, Damond Prater, adds, “Yeah, they have a difficult job because everybody’s looking at them like cops. They get judged too, what’s going on in society, everybody’s watching them. All cops are not bad, they are actually cool people once you actually get to know them and just start talking, they’re cool people. I like them.”

“It’s important that we show that we need to work together to conquer any challenges that may face us. And that’s police and community together,” says James.

The officers tell NBC4’s Elyse Chengery that they plan on going to basketball games and even go into the high school to have lunch with the students to make sure they keep the relationship that they started to build on Saturday.