Early morning fire kills one in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) — An early morning fire in Chillicothe has taken the life of one person.

According to the Chillicothe Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to 69 Cheyenne Drive early Saturday morning on the report of a fire. When firefighters arrived, they found a trailer on fire.

The Chillicothe Fire Department said one person was killed in the blaze.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. The victim has not been identified at this time.

