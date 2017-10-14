Man accused of killing four people arraigned on murder charges

LAWRENCE CO., (WCMH/ WSAZ) — A man accused of killing four people, including an eight-year-old boy was arraigned on murder charges Saturday.

23-year-old Arron Lawson faces three counts of murder and one count of aggravated murder in the deaths of Donald McGuire, Tammie McGuire, Stacey Jackson and Devin Holston.

The four people were found dead Wednesday on State Route 93 in Pedro, Ohio.

The Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney told WSAZ that he will seek the death penalty in this case.

A bond hearing for Lawson is set for Monday.

