Ohio lawmakers consider bill eliminating sales tax for feminine hygiene products

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill that could make feminine hygiene products more affordable for women in the Buckeye State.

Under House Bill 61, feminine hygiene products such as tampons and sanitary pads would be exempt from sales and use tax.

“It’s a problem with people that really do have limited means,” said registered nurse and supporter of HB 61 Dzidra Brown.

As a long-time school nurse, Brown has seen the effect of poverty on the ability of women and girls to afford feminine hygiene products firsthand.

“They would need some products because they didn’t have them at home or they ran out,” Brown said. “They had maybe several siblings that had needs also.”

A representative in the House committee questioned why other toiletries, like toothpaste, would be subject to sales and use tax if tampons and pads are added to the list of exemptions.

Supporters of the bill say this is a unique issue for women, and one that can cause health problems if not properly taken care of.

“I think any way we can help out would just be wonderful,” Brown said.

