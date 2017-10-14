One injured in far east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after an early morning shooting on the far east side.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to the 5800 block of Chatford Drive around 3am Saturday the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Officers do not have any suspect information at this time. No further information was immediately available.

