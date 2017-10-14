OSU Police issue safety notice after student says stranger followed her in campus library

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Police Department issued a Public Safety Notice after an unknown male appeared to be following a female student on campus Saturday.

It happened around 12:12pm. The man was seen entering the Thompson Library and appeared to be following a student. She was uncomfortable and left the area. The man left the building.

Police say the man may be the same person reported to have previously committed public indecency in the library.

Campus police say the information is being shared so that people in the area can take precautions and stay alert.

The man is described as a black male, between the ages of 25 and 25, with a black goatee and mustache. He was last seen wearing a white baseball hat, white rimmed sunglasses, a gray T-shirt, black pants and black tennis shoes.

OSU Police is actively investigating the incident.

If you see the suspect, you’re asked to call (614) 292-2121.