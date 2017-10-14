Pit bull puppy found beaten, stabbed, stuffed in suitcase, dies from injuries

HOLLYWOOD, FL (WFLA) — Ollie, a pit bull puppy who was horrifically abused, has died from his injuries, two days after he was found stuffed in a suitcase.

Hollywood police said Ollie was stabbed more than 50 times and left for dead.

He was rescued Tuesday when police heard him crying and found a paw sticking out of a suitcase at the scene.

Ollie’s story touched thousands of hearts. When the story was first shared, vets said he was in good spirits and his tail was wagging. He seemed to be making progress.

But on Thursday around 8:30am, Ollie passed away. Vets performed CPR on the dog for an hour, but he succumbed to his injuries. Vets believe there was too much trauma to his organs to recover.

“When he died, there were tears everywhere,” said Linda Ream, spokeswoman for the animal hospital told the Sun Sentinel. “It was silent in the building. Our doctors worked so hard to give Ollie that chance to stay with us.”

The hospital is planning a memorial for Ollie. It’s still unclear when it will take place.

PETA is offering $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the person(s) responsible for Ollie’s death.

Police are asking anyone with information on who did this to call them at (954) 967-4411. You can also email them at hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org.