Pres. Trump says he spoke to U.S. Virgin Islands president — which is him

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — President Donald Trump referred to the U.S. Virgin Islands’ governor as their President in a speech, though he is president of the territory himself.

“I will tell you I left Texas and I left Florida and I left Louisiana and I went to Puerto Rico and I met with the President of the Virgin Islands,” he told the audience of the Values Voter Summit in Washington, according to CNN.

President Trump was referring to Kenneth Mapp, the governor of the U.S. territory.

“We are one nation and we all hurt together, we hope together and we heal together,” he said, later adding, “The Virgin Islands and the President of the Virgin Islands, these are people that are incredible people, they suffered gravely and we’re be there, we’re going to be there, we have really, it is not even a question of a choice.”

In the official White House transcript after the speech, Trump’s reference to Mapp as President was corrected to “governor.”