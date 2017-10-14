Southern Ohio community mourns loss of four slain

LAWRENCE CO., OH (WCMH) — A small southern Ohio town is grieving after a man killed three adults and an 8-year-old boy.

The community of Rock Hill, Ohio, released balloons in honor of the four victims right before Friday night football.

“He was a very sweet kid, always smiling and always eager to help anybody that he could,” Paula Morris, a teacher of 8-year-old victim Devin Holston, told WCHS. Holston’s mother, Stacey Jackson, and grandparents, Donald and Tammy McGuire, were also killed.

It’s a horrific tragedy that rocked the small town. Now, the community is coming together to grieve and heal.

“It helps everybody coming together, the community,” Morris said. “There’s over a hundred-some [sic] people here and everyone’s kind of stepped in at the last moment to do whatever they can.”

Outside the home where the murders happened, a makeshift memorial sits. Community members have added their own tributes, including a teddy bear holding a letter with “To my friend always” written in a child’s handwriting.

Police arrested suspect Arron Lawson after a day-and-a-half-long manhunt that set the community on edge. Lawson is facing charges for three counts of murder and one count of aggravated murder. Authorities say additional charges could be coming. Police have not identified a motive in the slayings at this time.

