Suspects in attempted abduction in Heath identified, victim released from hospital

HEATH, OH (WCMH) — Four suspects in an attempted abduction in Heath Friday morning have been identified.

51-year-old Robert Sharff, 38-year-old Tisha Huckabaa, 26-year-old Erik Grennell and 28-year-old Jesse Workman are being held at the Licking County Jail after what police are calling an attempted abduction.

Heath Police were called to the Starlite Motel around 9am Friday, on reports of shots fired in the area and a possible abduction.

When police arrived they found a door to one room was broken into. No one was inside.

Tips from the public helped officers locate the suspects’ vehicle. A man was found inside the truck, he was suffering from a head injury. He was taken to a Columbus hospital for treatment. He was released on Saturday.

The Heath Police Chief said there were two additional victims inside the car.