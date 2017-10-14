Suspects in attempted abduction in Heath identified, victim released from hospital

By Published:

HEATH, OH (WCMH) — Four suspects in an attempted abduction in Heath Friday morning have been identified.

51-year-old Robert Sharff, 38-year-old Tisha Huckabaa, 26-year-old Erik Grennell and 28-year-old Jesse Workman are being held at the Licking County Jail after what police are calling an attempted abduction.

Heath Police were called to the Starlite Motel around 9am Friday, on reports of shots fired in the area and a possible abduction.

When police arrived they found a door to one room was broken into. No one was inside.

Tips from the public helped officers locate the suspects’ vehicle. A man was found inside the truck, he was suffering from a head injury. He was taken to a Columbus hospital for treatment. He was released on Saturday.

The Heath Police Chief said there were two additional victims inside the car.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s