U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

Donmicko Cooper

Cooper is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for having weapons under disability.

Cooper is described as a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 235 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Maxie Murphy

Murphy is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation.

Murphy is described as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair.

Dylon Sharpe

Sharpe is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register as a sex offender.

Sharpe is described as a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has hazel eyes and black hair.

Eric Smith-Ross

Smith-Ross is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for improper handling of a firearm.

Smith-Ross is described as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.