10-year-old with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy finishes marathon with NCH relay team

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One local boy took to the Columbus Marathon in unique fashion Sunday.

10-year-old Jackson Maynard, of Dublin, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at the age of five. He uses his power wheelchair to get around day-to-day and Sunday, surrounded by a relay team of Nationwide Children’s employees, he used a wheelchair to finish a marathon.

Jackson’s mother waited at the finish line to congratulate her little boy on a big victory.

“It doesn’t get bigger than a marathon,” said Kelly Maynard. “He wakes every morning with a smile on his face when most people wouldn’t have anything to smile about. He’s the funniest kid I know and the bravest kid I know.”

Jackson’s positive attitude and ability to adapt continued to encourage others around him throughout the marathon.

“Jackson is an absolute inspiration to me,” said Dr. Kevin Flanigan, a doctor at the Muscular Dystrophy Clinic. “He’s an inspiration every time he comes to the clinic.”

Jackson’s team raised over $26,000 dollars at the marathon.

 

