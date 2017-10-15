Bison escape, killed by owner, other farmers in Grove City

GROVE CITY, OH (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says six bison were killed by their owner and other farmers after they escaped a property in Grove City Sunday evening.

It happened after 5pm. Six bison escaped a property on Borrow Road. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Grove City Police Department and representatives from the Ohio Department of Resources were called.

The bison were stopped in a field near Holton Road and Buckeye Parkway. Deputies with FCSO, officers with Grove City PD, ODNR, the owner and several other farmers attempted to corral them but were unsuccessful because the bison appeared to be visibly agitated.

ODNR advised the bison shouldn’t be allowed to enter residential neighborhoods and after several options were proposed, it was determined that the animals would be killed to ensure safety.

The bison were herded to a large bean field and were safety killed by the owner and other farmers around 6:47pm. Deputies remained in scene while the animals were shot. No law enforcement personnel fired any shots.