Columbus officer who was hit by drunk driver says he's grateful for community support

CREDIT: Columbus Division of Police

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus officer recovering after his cruiser was rear-ended on the interstate says he is thankful to the community for checking in on him.

Sgt. Benjamin Messerly was struck by a drunk driver while helping a motorist on I-670.

Messerly is expected to return to work within several weeks. He posted a thank you message on CPD’s Facebook page, saying he appreciated the support and well-wishes from fellow officers and Central Ohio residents.

“Since the accident, I have received numerous calls, texts, emails and cards from fellow officers, friends, family and members of the community whom I have never met, offering their thoughts and prayers for my recovery. The outpouring of support has been overwhelming and it has meant a lot to me. Thank you!” he wrote.

Amber Marinello-Cabrera, who is accused of hitting him while intoxicated, is charged with aggravated vehicular assault.

Police said on Facebook that Messerly is getting better every day.

