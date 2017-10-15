Groups plan protest during University of Cincinnati talk by white nationalist Richard Spencer

By Published: Updated:
FILE  In this Dec. 6, 2016, file photo, white nationalist Richard Spencer poses between interviews in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) — A coalition is planning to protest when white nationalist Richard Spencer speaks on the University of Cincinnati campus.

School officials announced Friday that Spencer would be allowed to hold an event at some point after an attorney for Spencer’s associates said they would sue the school and Ohio State University if they did not meet a deadline that day for renting event space.

Ohio State said Friday it couldn’t accommodate Spencer on his requested Nov. 15 date for safety reasons but will decide whether viable alternatives exist by the end of this week.

WLWT-TV reports Cincinnati church pastor Damon Lynch III says the coalition wants its message of love to overpower Spencer and his supporters like it did in Boston during a white supremacist rally in August.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s