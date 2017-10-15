Man hospitalized after west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One man is recovering after a shooting in west Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to the area of 42 S. Burgess Ave. around 5:48am Sunday on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found one man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to Mount Carmel West in stable condition.

Police do not have any suspect information to release at this time.

