Ohio sheriff’s deputy resigns after racial slur accusation

SANDUSKY, OH (AP) — An Ohio sheriff’s deputy has resigned after being accused of using a racial slur at a Columbus bar.

Erie County deputy Justin Smith submitted his resignation letter Thursday after being placed on paid administrative leave Oct. 5.

Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said Smith was attending narcotics training in Columbus when he became intoxicated on Oct. 2 and used a racial slur while referring to a Sandusky-area attorney in front of co-workers at a bar.

Sigsworth said Smith resigned rather than face the possibility of being fired. Smith worked 13 years as an Erie County deputy and corrections officer.

Smith wrote in his resignation letter that he always “looked forward to coming to work” so he could serve community members “no matter the race, ethnicity, religion or social economic status.”

