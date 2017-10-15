Ohio State moves up to No. 6 in AP poll

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — The Ohio State Buckeyes moved up 3 spots to No. 6 in the weekly AP Top 25 Poll after a convincing win over Nebraska Saturday.

Penn State climbed to No. 2 in the poll behind unanimous No. 1 Alabama after a wild weekend of upsets gave the Top 25 a major makeover.

A season-high seven ranked teams, including four in the top 10, lost to unranked teams on Friday and Saturday. Defending national champion Clemson and defending Pac-12 champion Washington were the highest ranked teams to lose.

Penn State, which was idle, took advantage. The Nittany Lions moved up a spot to No. 2, 15 points ahead of No. 3 Georgia. Penn State has its best ranking since Oct. 31, 1999, when the Nittany Lions were No. 2. Alabama, which has been No. 1 since the preseason, received all 61 first-place votes for the first time this year.

TCU is No. 4, and OSU’s Big Ten rival Wisconsin is No. 5.

Clemson dropped five spots to seventh. Miami, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State round out the top 10.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.