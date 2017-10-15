One dead after pickup truck hits semi in Morrow County

MORROW CO., OH (WCMH) — One man is dead after a pickup truck crashed into a semi-truck in Morrow County.

It happened around 8:05pm Saturday on State Route 314 near mile marker 21 in Perry Township. According to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Gerald Burdine, 51, of Lexington, Ohio,  was driving a Chevy Silverado south on SR-314 when the pickup truck went left of center, entered the northbound lane and struck a Peterbuilt semi-truck, operated by Ronald Schroeder, 62, of Crestline, Ohio.

Burdine was pronounced dead at the scene. Schroeder was treated and released at the scene of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Burdine was not wearing a seatbelt and that alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.

