One injured in Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is recovering after an early morning shooting in Franklinton.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched to the area of 256 S. Yale Ave. at 1:53am Sunday on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Mount Carmel West in stable condition.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

