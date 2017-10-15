One killed, two injured in Fairfield Co. crash

FAIRFIELD CO., OH (WCMH) — One person is dead and two more are injured after a one-vehicle crash north of Lancaster.

According to the Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, officers were dispatched to State Route 158 in Greenfield Township around 8:44pm Saturday on the report of a vehicle that crashed into a utility pole.

When troopers arrived, they found a silver and black Ford Mustang against a utility pole off the right side of the road. The car sustained heavy damage in the crash.

Three people were inside the car when it crashed. The driver, Damien Butcher, 20, of Cleveland, was transported to Fairfield Medical Center, and then to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

Melissa Seel, 37, of Lancaster, was in the front passenger seat at the time of the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Seel was not wearing a safety belt.

A juvenile was also in the car and was transported to Fairfield Medical Center and then to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. The juvenile’s condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

