One person taken to hospital after fire near Pataskala

PATASKALA (WCMH) — One person was transported to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center after a fire in Pataskala Sunday night.

It happened around 7pm in the area of Ridgewood Drive SW.

Crews on scene said one room of the home had fire damage while other rooms in the house had smoke damage.

A neighbor told NBC4 that the owner said the fire started in a trash can but crews on scene said there is no official cause at this point.

One man was taken to OSU Wexner Medical Center. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

