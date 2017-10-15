Sheriff: Ohio EMT killed after vehicle strikes ambulance

KENTON, OH (AP) — A county sheriff in central Ohio says an emergency medical technician has been killed after a motorist failed to yield and struck an ambulance.

Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart says in a statement that Saturday’s crash killed Krista McDonald and seriously injured EMT Peggy Eastman and a passenger in the other vehicle.

McDonald and Eastman worked for the private Southeastern Hardin Ambulance District

Everhart says McDonald was driving on State Route 292 when a car driven by a Belle Center woman failed to yield. McDonald and Eastman were ejected from the ambulance. McDonald died at the scene.

Eastman and a passenger in the other vehicle were flown to Columbus with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle and a child passenger were taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

