Suspect still unknown after man found dead in trunk

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Investigators are still looking for a suspect after a man was found dead in the trunk of a car.

Columbus police responded to an alley near South Wayne Street at about 9am on July 7 after a neighbor said spotted the vehicle.

The victim, identified as Jesse Houser, was found in the trunk of a parked car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said he was the victim of an apparent homicide, which may have happened earlier that morning. Neighbors told NBC4 they heard gunshots in the area around 3am or 4am.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to e-mail a tip. Tips can also be sent by text to “CRIMES” 274637, keyword CMH.