Sweet mixed breed Katie will be at Mingle With Our Mutts on Sunday

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Meet Max: He is a Brittany Spaniel-Beagle mix on a mission to find rescue dogs, like himself, a loving forever home.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents. Every week, Max and Hattie introduce viewers to other rescue dogs in search of forever homes.

This week, Hattie and Max stopped by Columbus Dog Connection to meet Katie, a 7-year-old mixed breed who loves to hang out with her people.

Katie came to Columbus Dog Connection from a rural shelter. She used to live with an older gentleman who could no longer care for her due to his health problems. This easy-going girl would love a quiet and calm home.

Katie is trainable and she even knows a few tricks already! Her foster family says she is a joy to have around.

For more information about Katie, visit www.columbusdogconnection.com or find them on Facebook. You can also meet her at Mingle With Our Mutts at the Franklin County Dog Shelter.

To learn more about Max’s Mission, check out Hattie’s Facebook page and follow Max’s adventures on Instagram.