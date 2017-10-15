Texas county worker arrested for $1.2 million fajitas theft

FILE -- SAN FRANCISCO - APRIL 24: A small portion of rice is seen on a plate of fajitas at Tommy's Mexican Restaurant April 24, 2008 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

BROWNSVILLE, TX (AP) — A former South Texas juvenile justice department employee has been arrested for felony theft after authorities say he acknowledged stealing $1.2 million worth of fajitas over nine years.

Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz tells The Brownsville Herald that Gilberto Escaramilla was fired in August and arrested after authorities obtained a search warrant and found packages of the Tex-Mex food in his refrigerator.

Investigators subsequently checked vendor invoices and determined he would intercept county-funded food deliveries and deliver them to his own customers.

The scheme imploded when he missed work one day in August for a medical appointment and a delivery driver showed up with 800 pounds of fajitas, but officials said the juvenile department didn’t serve fajitas.

Escaramilla was arrested last week on the more serious felony theft charge.

