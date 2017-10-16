Buckeyes visit patients at OSU’s James Cancer Hospital

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – JT Barrett impacts thousands of fans each Saturday as they cheer him on at Ohio Stadium. Today, he wanted to take time to give back by visiting several patients at the James Cancer Hospital.

“Something I really didn’t think about as far as the impact I could have by just showing my face and showing that they are strong and whatever they’re going through, they have a little support,” said Barrett.

Kimberly Church-White graduated from Ohio State and she’s been battling multiple myeloma cancer for 10 years. She can see Ohio Stadium from her room, but today was the first time she’s ever met one of the players.

“It was really a thrill, it was great for us, like I said we’re Buckeye fans and long-time Buckeyes and it was wonderful to meet them. Nice young men,” said Kimberly.

Players were greeted with smiles as they entered each patient’s room.

“When you go in there and see those guys light up and those people light up, and the situation they’re in, and they’re worrying up supporting us, and I just know how I would be able to do it, so we can go in there and put a smile on their face it just feels really good,” said senior Tracy Sprinkle.

