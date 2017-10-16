Central Ohio community remembers life of EMT killed in accident

KENTON, OH (WCMH) — A Central Ohio community is trying to cope after a tragic accident claimed the life of an emergency medical technician.

With flags at half-staff, deputies in Hardin County remembered the life of their friend and colleague, Krista McDonald.

“She was very well liked here, and our staff feels this as a great loss,” said Chief Deputy Dennis Burns, with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

McDonald worked full-time as a dispatcher in Hardin County before leaving to take a similar position in Bellefontaine. Burns said she was also pursuing her dream as a volunteer EMT.

“That was her niche,” said Burns. “That was her interest, her love. She was doing what she loved.”

Saturday night, she was responding to a call when a motorist failed to yield and struck her ambulance. McDonald died on the scene.

Those who knew her are struggling to comprehend what happened.

“I think that she seriously leaves a void in many of our lives,” Burns said. “People are going to miss her and the things that she did, but also miss her as a person and just the caring and compassion she brought with her to the job.”

EMT Peggy Eastman was also seriously injured in the crash. She remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say possible charges against the driver who crashed into the ambulance are still pending.