Charity runner hit by truck released from hospital, continuing rehabilitation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)- Nick Ashill was released from the hospital Sunday evening, and his family is doing their best to make him feel comfortable, to ease the pain.
“Struggling with it a little bit. Having run for several months and then spending all that time in hospital since August 2nd, I haven’t had a lot of normality in my life since mid-may when i left home,” said Nick Ashill.
He says it’s going to take a while until he’s able to go back home to New Zealand. He still has multiple broken bones. Someone hit Ashill on US 40 near the Clark county-Madision county line back in august. He was running to support people with pulmonary fibrosis.
“This is my dream to run across america . I’d run 2000, 3000 miles at this point. This should not happen. This did not happen but it did,” said Nick Ashill.
Ashill’s wife, Sarah Ashill, says aside from the physical pain financially it’s been very hard on the family. She lost her job back in new Zealand…..and the bills just keep coming in.
“We don’t know what this is going to cost. The fear , and I don’t want to even speak it out loud, the fear of losing our house. Not knowing what this will end up costing us all up really,” said Sarah Ashill.
The Ashill family says it’s hard, but they’re getting though together, and with the help of good friends.
“Oh I couldn’t even begin, just huge gratitude just huge gratitude. We have been so loved and so supported,” said Sarah Ashill.
For a complete update on how Nick Ashill is doing you can visit his website, nickrunsamerica.com