Columbus police looking for suspects who burglarized assisted living facility

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police in Columbus are looking for two men who broke into an assisted living facility and damaged several vending machines.

Police say it happened between 3:49am and 4:30am on October 3 at Chandler Arms Assisted Living at 285 North Gould Street.

Police say the damage to the vending machines was more costly than the amount of money they actually got out of them.

Police described the first suspect as a black male around 40-years-old. He stood around 5’10” and weighed around 170 pounds. He was wearing a hat.

The second suspect was described as a black male, also around 40-years-old. He stood around 6 feet tall and weighed around 190 pounds.

Anyone who knows the suspects is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-2374 or email sborghese@columbuspolice.org.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s