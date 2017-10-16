Columbus police looking for suspects who burglarized assisted living facility

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police in Columbus are looking for two men who broke into an assisted living facility and damaged several vending machines.

Police say it happened between 3:49am and 4:30am on October 3 at Chandler Arms Assisted Living at 285 North Gould Street.

Police say the damage to the vending machines was more costly than the amount of money they actually got out of them.

Police described the first suspect as a black male around 40-years-old. He stood around 5’10” and weighed around 170 pounds. He was wearing a hat.

The second suspect was described as a black male, also around 40-years-old. He stood around 6 feet tall and weighed around 190 pounds.

Anyone who knows the suspects is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-2374 or email sborghese@columbuspolice.org.