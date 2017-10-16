Disgruntled contractor sprays feces on grocery store produce, police say

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCMH) – A man has been arrested after allegedly spraying feces on produce at a South Carolina grocery store.

It happened Sunday at a Harris Teeter store in West Ashley, South Carolina, WCSC reported. Charleston police charged 41-year-old Pau S. Hang with damage to personal property.

According to police, Hang sprayed a brown substance on some of the produce in the store. Police believe the substance was feces.

The section of the store was shut down and all food was removed. It will re-open upon passing a health inspection.

Harris Teeter said Hang is a ‘disgruntled contractor’ who was already asked not to return to the store.

