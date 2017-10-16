Girlfriend of hit and run victim pleads for driver to come forward

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — On Aug. 16, a hit and run on Agler Road east of Fern Avenue that killed Joshua Richardson, 41.

Police have not arrested anyone in connection with the case, and Richardson’s girlfriend is pleading for someone to come forward with information that can help identify the person responsible for killing him.

Danielle Pierce spoke about how much she misses Richardson and wants to know how someone can sleep at night knowing they hit a man with their vehicle and left him to die alone on a sidewalk.

“He was a good dad, a very good dad, a very hard worker,” Pierce said. “He cared about me like the sun rose and set on me, and I’ll never have that again so it’s, it’s really sad.”

Pierce said Richardson rode his bicycle to work every morning and recalls the day she found out he was killed.

“I was at work and normally he calls me at 7 to wake me up. He didn’t do that on the 16th,” Pierce recalled. “When he got to the hospital he was unconscious. They said they worked on him for 10 minutes but his brain had swelled because whoever hit him threw him 30 yards. They know that his bike went flying, his body went flying.”

The Pierce and Richardson have two daughters together, Danika and Janelle, ages 7 and 9.

“Tuesday my daughters have a father-daughter dance at school. Josh was at all of those type of things,” Pierce said. “He won’t be there, you know? They’ll get married in Jesus’ name one day. Who’s going to walk them down the aisle?”

Pierce just wants the person responsible to make things right.

“You know you hit this man. Now make it right, just make it right,” she said.

Anyone with information about the hit and run is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.