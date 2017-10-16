Lima Company Memorial, Central Ohioans line streets for Eyes of Freedom paintings

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Motorcyclists and people with the Lima Company Memorial gathered at the Scioto Downs parking lot to escort the Eyes of Freedom pairings to Circleville Monday.

The exhibit will be on display for the pumpkin show starting Tuesday until Sunday.

The Eyes of Freedom are paintings to honor the service and sacrifice of the 23 Central Ohio men who fought and died together during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

People lined the streets along U-S 23 to be a part of this grand entrance. That was something that meant a lot to the artist, Anita Miller.

“It’s just beautiful to see that kind of affection,” said Miller.

Fred Harris said this was a moment of a lifetime to see this masterpiece. He’s a navy vet who served in Vietnam. He had the honor to escort the mural to the Circleville Pumpkin Show and said he can only describe his feelings in one way.

“It was a great honor. It gave me goosebumps just to go and be a participant,” said Harris. “It was very heart-touching to see the people waving flags, some of the cars even stopped coming north on 23 to show the honor for the trailer and the riders involved with the motorcycles. It was an honor for me, it really was. It made me feel like a true American.”

Miller says what she hopes these paintings can do is bring people together and give them a space to never forget the sacrifice the men and women who strap on these boots make every day.

“We need as a community, as a nation, as a family, to come together, and this is a place we can do that.”