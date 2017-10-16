Monday is Global Cat Day

(WCMH) – Here’s a day that is the cat’s meow, literally.

Monday, October 16 is global cat day!

People around the world are asked to come together to protect our feline friends. Global cat day has replaced the annual national feral cat day, an event that began in 2001, started by a group called Alley Cat Allies.

More than 40 countries are participating in global cat cay, including the US, UK, Belgium and Saudi Arabia.

Cats in the US also get their own day later this month, with October 29 being National Cat Day.