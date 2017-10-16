Pres. Trump says he won’t take blame on health care

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 16: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump (R), joined by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks to the media during a meeting with his cabinet at the White House on October 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump will head to Greer, South Carolina to attend a campaign event for Gov. Henry McMaster. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is suggesting that his move to slash federal subsidies for Obamacare will lead to a bipartisan health care solution.

Trump predicted Monday in a Cabinet meeting that there “will soon be a short-term fix.”

He went on to say that if the move failed, Democrats would be getting the blame, a bold prediction considering that Republicans control all the branches of the federal government.

Trump said his move would strip the insurance companies of profits.

And he said it would help poor people even though those subsidies often allowed the less fortunate to buy cheaper insurance.

He added that he was frustrated that Republicans had not accomplished more of their agenda but added that he’s “not going to blame myself, to be honest.”

