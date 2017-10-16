Princess Kate dances with Paddington Bear at London train station

LONDON, England (WCMH) – Paddington Bear and Princess Kate shared a dance Monday at London’s Paddington Rail Station.

Kate and her Husband, Prince William were at the station along with Prince Harry to meet children who were going for a train ride.

The vintage train cars were hooked up to a steam locomotive. Before departure, the royals met a playful Paddington Bear character.

He asked Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, for a dance. They twirled together on platform one of the station. It’s the same station where the fictional bear of the children’s book fame was found.

Then, William, Kate and Harry boarded the train to talk with children and their famies.

The children are all supported by the Royals’ Charities Forum, a collection of  charities that the princes and the duchess sponsor.

