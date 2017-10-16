Three-year-old drowns in grease pit at Alabama ice cream shop

WRBL Published:
Sadie Andrews

AUBURN, AL (WRBL) – A three-year-old girl died Saturday afternoon when she fell into a grease trap at an Alabama ice cream shop.

Coroner Bill Harris says 3-year-old Sadie Andrews was playing with her siblings behind the Bruster’s Ice Cream shop on East University Drive when she fell into a grease trap around 1 p.m.

Harris says video surveillance shows the toddler falling through the cover to the six-foot-deep in-ground container.

The video also shows the girl was stuck in the pit for around five to 10 minutes until she was found unresponsive.

CPR was performed on the scene before the girl was rushed to East Alabama Medical Center. Harris says she was pronounced dead around 1:30 p.m.

The case has so far been ruled an accidental drowning and no foul play is suspected.

The coroner asks the community to please keep this family in your prayers as they suffer through this tragedy.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s