Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun runs Columbus Half Marathon

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun was spotted at the finish line Sunday after completing the Columbus Half Marathon.

Dun was one of more than 18,000 runners to participate in the marathon and half-marathon Sunday, which raises money for Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

According to the marathon’s results, Dun finished the half marathon in one hour, 44 minutes and 46 seconds. That’s about an 8-minute mile pace.

The marathon tweeted a photo of Dun standing at the finish line.

Rock n' roll! @joshuadun, drummer of @twentyonepilots took a 13.1 mile run around Cbus today🏅Congrats, Josh! pic.twitter.com/TJqDzyX7D2 — Columbus Marathon (@CbusMarathon) October 15, 2017

Twenty One Pilots was formed in Columbus in 2009. Dun joined the group in 2011.