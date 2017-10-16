Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun runs Columbus Half Marathon

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun was spotted at the finish line Sunday after completing the Columbus Half Marathon.

Dun was one of more than 18,000 runners to participate in the marathon and half-marathon Sunday, which raises money for Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

According to the marathon’s results, Dun finished the half marathon in one hour, 44 minutes and 46 seconds. That’s about an 8-minute mile pace.

The marathon tweeted a photo of Dun standing at the finish line.

Twenty One Pilots was formed in Columbus in 2009. Dun joined the group in 2011.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s