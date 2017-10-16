Woman told not to sing national anthem for fallen soldier on Delta flight

SAVANNAH, GA (WFLA/WTOC) – A Georgia physician took to Facebook to say that she was mad at herself that she wasn’t courageous enough to sing the national anthem when passengers on her Delta flight learned there was a fallen soldier on board being escorted home.

Dr. Pamela Gaudry was on her way from Philadelphia to Atlanta and the flight attendant told her not to sing the national anthem because it was against company policy.

“I’m humiliated by my lack of courage to sing the national anthem in my own country on American soil…with a deceased soldier on the plane,” Gaudry said.

She and others wanted to honor Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright while his body was unloaded from the flight. But the flight attendant told her she had to be quiet.

“She did not tell the rest of the plane that singing the national anthem for this soldier was against company policy…she told me that several of the people on the plane were from other countries and that they were uncomfortable with us singing the national anthem,” she said.

In her Facebook video, Gaudry said she wished she had the courage to just sing, but she didn’t.

“I just sat there with tears rolling down my face.”

“Hundreds of thousands of people now know that Dustin Wright died for our country and there were a lot of people on that plane that wanted to honor them. Hundreds of thousands of people are praying for this family now…that weren’t.”

Gaudry says Delta recently contacted her to apologize over what happened.

She said the airline told her that there is no policy about singing the national anthem, and that the flight attendant in question made some bad decisions.

She said Delta plans to do some training over what happened, but did not elaborate.