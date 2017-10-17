Animal Adventure Park says it’s safe to breed April the giraffe once again

By Published:
In this photo provided by Animal Adventure Park in Binghamton, N.Y., a giraffe named April stands with her new calf on Saturday, April 15, 2017. (Animal Adventure Park via AP)

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WFLA) – America’s favorite giraffe couple are able to safely breed after the birth of their calf captivated the world.

The Animal Adventure Park said on their website that Oliver is already showing interest in world famous April again.

The park says it is safe to breed their giraffes once again.

The park also said in a previous update that April, Oliver and baby Tajiri are sharing space for the first time.

All giraffes are safe and happy.

You are still able to view the giraffe cam on the park’s YouTube page Sunday through Friday evenings.

